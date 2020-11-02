King Calls Thailand 'Land of Compromise' in First Comments on Mass Protests

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn gave his first public comments on the ongoing mass protests in the country, which are in demand, among other things, of a reformation of the monarchic rule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn gave his first public comments on the ongoing mass protests in the country, which are in demand, among other things, of a reformation of the monarchic rule.

In his first exchange with foreign media in over 40 years, Vajiralongkorn suggested there may be room for compromise.

The King was attending a packed royal function at the Grand Palace when he passed by cameras of CNN and the UK's Channel 4 news. Channel 4 reporter Jonathan Miller asked the royal member, referred to as Rama X, what he would say to the protesters.

"We love them all the same," Vajiralongkorn repeated three times after at first declining to comment.

When asked if there was any room for compromise, the king said "Thailand is the land of compromise.

"

The event at the royal estate showboated citizens' support for the monarchy as pro-democracy protests enter their fourth month.

According to CNN, the rare invitation of foreign reporters to the event can be seen as an effort to try to improve the king's image.

Tens of thousands of protesters have been taking to the streets across Thailand since July, calling for constitutional reform and the resignation of the current government headed by former general Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power in a military coup in 2014. The protesters also demand that the strict laws banning any public criticism of the royalty be reformed and a limitation of the king's power.