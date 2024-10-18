King Charles Arrives In Australia For Landmark Tour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) King Charles III touched down in Australia Friday, embarking on the most strenuous foreign trip since his life-changing cancer diagnosis eight months ago.
After a gruelling 20-plus hour journey, the 75-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla landed in a rain-sodden Sydney, and were greeted by local dignitaries and posy-bearing children.
The king is on a nine-day tour of his far-flung Australian and Samoan realms that will showcase a busy public barbecue, famed landmarks and pressing climate dangers.
He is the first reigning monarch to set foot Down Under since 2011, when thronging crowds flocked to catch a white-gloved wave from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
