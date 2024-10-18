Open Menu

King Charles Arrives In Australia For Landmark Tour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) King Charles III touched down in Australia Friday, kicking off the most strenuous foreign trip since his life-changing cancer diagnosis eight months ago.

After a gruelling 20-plus hour journey, the 75-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla landed in a rain-sodden Sydney, and were greeted by local dignitaries and posy-bearing children.

"We are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special," the couple said in a social media post ahead of their arrival.

The king is on a nine-day tour of his far-flung Australian and Samoan realms that will feature a public barbecue, famed landmarks and reminders about pressing climate dangers.

He is the first reigning sovereign to set foot Down Under since 2011, when thronging crowds flocked to catch a white-gloved wave from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

His long-planned trip is designed to bolster the monarchy among an increasingly ambivalent Australian public, whose British heritage is now just one element in a melting-pot nation.

There was an early hiccup, however. Plans to project a montage of images of Charles onto the sails of Sydney's famed Opera House were briefly delayed because a cruise ship called the Queen Elizabeth was blocking the view.

"I think most people see him as a good king" said 62-year-old Sydney solicitor Clare Cory, who like many Australians is "on the fence" about the monarchy's continued role in Australian life.

"It's a long time. Most of my ancestors came from England, I think we do owe something there," she said, before adding that Australia now looks more to the Asia-Pacific region than a place "on the other side of the world."

