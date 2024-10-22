King Charles Caps Australia Trip With Opera House Bash
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) King Charles III greeted throngs of admirers under the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, the public finale to his first major foreign sojourn since falling sick with cancer.
The 75-year-old regent crisscrossed the city on his last full day of engagements, meeting lifeguards, sheep dogs, and cancer scientists before ending on the glistening waters of Sydney Harbour.
Toting umbrellas to shade themselves in the afternoon sun, thousands gathered outside the Opera House in the hope of snagging a brief encounter with the reigning monarch.
Freshly festooned with the honorary rank of navy admiral over the weekend, Charles sailed away from the Sydney landmark to inspect a flotilla of missile destroyers and coastal minehunters.
The one-time trainee jet pilot -- who crashed an RAF plane in remote northwest Scotland -- now holds five-star rank in each of the Australian service branches.
Brass bands piped out "God Save the King" before a fleet of helicopters and fighter jets buzzed the harbour in one final gesture.
"I feel good. I won't wash that hand now for a while," said Brian Webb, 69, a retired police officer, after meeting the king.
Police arrested a 60-year-old man outside the Opera House ahead of the king's arrival, alleging he had been acting in "an abusive and threatening manner".
The six-day trip, including three days of public duties, was trimmed back so it did not complicate Charles' cancer recovery.
