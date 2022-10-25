King Charles III Appoints Sunak as UK Prime Minister, Orders to Form Government - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) UK King Charles III appointed Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister and ordered him to form a government, Sky news reported.

On Monday, Sunak was elected head of the UK Conservative Party.

He became the only candidate to run for office after House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt announced she was withdrawing her candidacy.

Thus, Sunak officially became the prime minister after an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace.

After meeting with the King, the new prime minister will return to London and speak outside the Downing Street office.

Sunak became the first prime minister appointed by King Charles III and the third UK Prime Minister this year alone.