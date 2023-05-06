UrduPoint.com

King Charles III Officially Crowned As UK's New Monarch - Reports

May 06, 2023

King Charles III Officially Crowned as UK's New Monarch - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) King Charles III of the United Kingdom has been officially crowned at a solemn coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, British media reported on Saturday.

During the rites, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St. Edward's crown, the centerpiece of the UK's Crown Jewels, on the monarch's head, as broadcast in the Royal Family's Twitter account. The official crowning moment was followed by gun salutes in London.

King Charles III was also vested with other regalia, including the sovereign's orb, the scepter with cross and another one with dove, as well as the sovereign's ring. Queen Camilla was crowned alongside her husband with a consort headpiece known as Queen Mary's Crown.

A number of foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, extended congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation.

Xi and his spouse said in an official congratulatory message that Beijing stands ready to promote friendship between the people of China and the UK, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen humanitarian exchanges so that stable and mutually beneficial relations between the two countries bring even greater benefits to them and the world, as quoted by the China Central Television (CCTV).

Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Twitter, noting that "the enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples." The US leader added he was proud that US First Lady Jill Biden had attended the coronation on behalf of Washington.

Von der Leyen also attended the ceremony in person and described the coronation on Twitter as "a testament to the enduring strength of the British monarchy" and "a symbol of stability and continuity."

The coronation took place amid the increase of anti-monarchist sentiment in the UK and the cost-of-living crisis. Around 2,000 anti-monarchy protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square, British media reported. Several dozen people were detained in London, including activists from UK anti-monarchy group Republic and the Just Stop Oil movement.

