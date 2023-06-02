UrduPoint.com

King Charles III Pays Private Visit To Romania On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) UK King Charles III is expected in Romania on Friday for a private visit without the company of Queen Camilla, in what will be his first foreign trip since coronation.

Charles III is known to have property in Romania and visit the country annually in recent years.

He is expected to visit his residence in the village of Viscri in Transylvania as part of the current visit.

The 74-year-old monarch will also meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest as a gesture of courtesy, as well as with other Romanian officials, civil society representatives and UK diplomats.

