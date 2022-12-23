UrduPoint.com

King Charles III Security To Be Enhanced At Christmas After Pelting Incidents - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

King Charles III Security to Be Enhanced at Christmas After Pelting Incidents - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The UK Royalty Protection Group will strengthen measures to ensure the safety of King Charles III during Christmas celebrations over concern about new public protests and incidents involving egg throwing, the Mirror newspaper reported, citing a source.

Charles III is scheduled to greet the public at Sandringham House ” one of the kingdom's royal residences ” on Christmas morning, according to the media outlet. Bodyguards have reportedly decided to strengthen the protection of Charles III after public protests over the monarchy's high cost in recent weeks and egg-throwing incidents.

"This isn't just about individuals with eggs at their disposal, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse.

A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right ­evacuation procedures are in place," a source told the newspaper.

In November, 23-year-old UK citizen Patrick Thelwell threw eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during their official visit to the English city of York. The police detained the offender but later released the man on bail, banning him from carrying eggs in public places. A similar incident occurred in December in the town of Luton, where the police detained another young man for throwing eggs at the royal couple. The offender was then charged.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Visit Young Man York Luton United Kingdom November December Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.