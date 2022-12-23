King Charles III Security to Be Enhanced at Christmas After Pelting Incidents - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The UK Royalty Protection Group will strengthen measures to ensure the safety of King Charles III during Christmas celebrations over concern about new public protests and incidents involving egg throwing, the Mirror newspaper reported, citing a source.

Charles III is scheduled to greet the public at Sandringham House ” one of the kingdom's royal residences ” on Christmas morning, according to the media outlet. Bodyguards have reportedly decided to strengthen the protection of Charles III after public protests over the monarchy's high cost in recent weeks and egg-throwing incidents.

"This isn't just about individuals with eggs at their disposal, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse.

A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right ­evacuation procedures are in place," a source told the newspaper.

In November, 23-year-old UK citizen Patrick Thelwell threw eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during their official visit to the English city of York. The police detained the offender but later released the man on bail, banning him from carrying eggs in public places. A similar incident occurred in December in the town of Luton, where the police detained another young man for throwing eggs at the royal couple. The offender was then charged.