King Charles III Shrugs Off Health Scare To Begin Italy Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) King Charles III arrives in Italy on Monday for a four-day visit where he will become the first UK monarch to address Italy's joint parliament, but will not meet Pope Francis due to the pontiff's health issues.
The trip comes 10 days after Charles, 76, had his own health scare and was admitted to hospital after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.
Royal sources cited by the UK media said the king was "raring to go" on the trip, during which he will also celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Camilla.
Charles, who is the head of the Protestant Church of England, had been due to meet Pope Francis on Tuesday.
But the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church is recovering from life-threatening pneumonia at his home in the Vatican, where doctors say he will need at least two months of convalescence, forcing to the king to change his plans.
"Their Majesties send the Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered," the royal family's official X account said on March 25.
Francis made a surprise appearance Sunday as he mingled with crowds at the Vatican, two weeks after leaving hospital.
Charles has officially visited Italy 17 times but this is his first as king. His Rome engagements are spread over two days, with local authorities warning of disruptions for locals due to tight security and roadblocks.
The king will meet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and is set to become the first British monarch to address a joint sitting of the Italian parliament, according to Buckingham Palace.
Charles and Camilla will have a tour of the Colosseum in Rome, accompanied by Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli. The king will also visit the working-class neighbourhood of Testaccio.
The king and queen will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and watch a joint flypast over Rome by Italy's "Frecce Tricolori" air force aerobatic team and Britain's "Red Arrows".
Recent Stories
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
More Stories From World
-
Market panic deepens as Trump sticks to tariffs6 minutes ago
-
King Charles III shrugs off health scare to begin Italy visit6 minutes ago
-
EU must adapt to 'paradigm shift' in global trade system36 minutes ago
-
China vows to remain 'safe and promising land' for foreign investment36 minutes ago
-
Stock plunge a 'wake-up call' on impact of US tariffs: Berlin36 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian team headed to US 'this week' for minerals deal talks36 minutes ago
-
Xizang recognizes 5th group of intangible cultural heritage inheritors36 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates ice hockey icon Ovechkin on NHL goal record1 hour ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says one dead in Israeli strike in south2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 19972 hours ago
-
Bishkek opens cycling season3 hours ago
-
Stocks savaged as China retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war4 hours ago