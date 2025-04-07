King Charles III shrugs off health scare to begin Italy visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) King Charles III arrives in Italy on Monday for a four-day visit where he will become the first UK monarch to address Italy's joint parliament, but will not meet Pope Francis due to the pontiff's health issues.

The trip comes 10 days after Charles, 76, had his own health scare and was admitted to hospital after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Royal sources cited by the UK media said the king was "raring to go" on the trip, during which he will also celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Camilla.

Charles, who is the head of the Protestant Church of England, had been due to meet Pope Francis on Tuesday.

But the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church is recovering from life-threatening pneumonia at his home in the Vatican, where doctors say he will need at least two months of convalescence, forcing to the king to change his plans.

"Their Majesties send the Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered," the royal family's official X account said on March 25.

Francis made a surprise appearance Sunday as he mingled with crowds at the Vatican, two weeks after leaving hospital.

Charles has officially visited Italy 17 times but this is his first as king. His Rome engagements are spread over two days, with local authorities warning of disruptions for locals due to tight security and roadblocks.

The king will meet Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and is set to become the first British monarch to address a joint sitting of the Italian parliament, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla will have a tour of the Colosseum in Rome, accompanied by Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli. The king will also visit the working-class neighbourhood of Testaccio.

The king and queen will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and watch a joint flypast over Rome by Italy's "Frecce Tricolori" air force aerobatic team and Britain's "Red Arrows".