UrduPoint.com

King Charles III To Be Crowned In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 12:11 AM

King Charles III to be crowned in May

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, vowing to reflect the monarchy's historic traditions and its modern role

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, vowing to reflect the monarchy's historic traditions and its modern role.

Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The monarch's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace confirmed.

May 6 is the fourth birthday of Charles' grandson Archie, the song of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," royal officials said in a short statement.

The much-anticipated confirmation of the date comes just over a month after the death of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II, and speculation about when the ceremony might be held.

Charles immediately became king when Elizabeth died on September 8. He also took over as head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The queen, who was 96, passed away at her remote Scottish estate Balmoral after a year of declining health. She was on the throne for a record 70 years.

World leaders attended her state funeral at Westminster Abbey before she was laid to rest after a ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to watch, with the same number queueing round the clock over four days to pay their final respects as her coffin lay in state.

Similar crowds will be expected for the first coronation since 1953 and the accompanying display of closely choreographed pomp and pageantry.

- The Crown Jewels - The coronation of British monarchs is both a solemn religious service while also being an occasion for celebration.

The priceless Crown Jewels form the centrepiece, symbolising the history and power of the British monarchy over the centuries.

Charles is expected to sign a proclamation formally declaring the coronation date at a meeting of the Privy Council formal body of advisers later this year.

During the ceremony, he will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest-ranking cleric in the Church of England, who has crowned the monarch since 1066.

The incumbent, Justin Welby, is the 105th cleric to hold the role.

The coronation traditionally takes place some months after a new sovereign has ascended to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as intense preparation.

Elizabeth II's own coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953 -- some 16 months after she had become queen -- was the first major televised international event.

Charles, who was four at the time, recalled in 2006 that crowds outside Buckingham Palace chanting "We want the Queen" kept him awake the night before.

Some 27 million people -- more than half the population at the time -- followed it on television and was for many the first time they had watched tv.

The ceremony lasted almost three hours, drew 8,251 official guests crammed into temporary tiers and included representatives from 129 nations and territories.

Related Topics

Australia Canada Died Wife London Windsor George Same May June September Church Event TV From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

30 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

9 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.