UrduPoint.com

King Charles III To Invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To His Coronation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 03:20 PM

King Charles III to Invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to His Coronation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) UK King Charles III is going to invite Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to his coronation in 2023, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the king's coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023, with Queen Consort Camilla also to be crowned.

According to the sources, even though official invitations to the next year's historic event are yet to be sent out, King Charles III told his son and daughter-in-law that they would be welcome at the ceremony, the tabloid said.

The British monarch is unlikely to withdraw the invitation, even if Prince Harry makes new allegations against the royal family in the upcoming memoir, the report said.

In October, UK media reported that Prince Harry's memoir, which was amended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, would be published in January, 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after a conflict with the royal family two years ago. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, constant pressure and even racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal court has remained strained, with tensions expected to rise after a new Netflix docuseries release.

Related Topics

Wife United Kingdom Meghan Markle January March May October Family Media Event Netflix Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

15 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

16 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

16 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.