King Charles III to Invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to His Coronation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) UK King Charles III is going to invite Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to his coronation in 2023, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the king's coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023, with Queen Consort Camilla also to be crowned.

According to the sources, even though official invitations to the next year's historic event are yet to be sent out, King Charles III told his son and daughter-in-law that they would be welcome at the ceremony, the tabloid said.

The British monarch is unlikely to withdraw the invitation, even if Prince Harry makes new allegations against the royal family in the upcoming memoir, the report said.

In October, UK media reported that Prince Harry's memoir, which was amended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, would be published in January, 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK after a conflict with the royal family two years ago. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, constant pressure and even racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal court has remained strained, with tensions expected to rise after a new Netflix docuseries release.