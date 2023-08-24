King Charles III to visit France in September

King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace and the Elysee said Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace and the Elysee said Thursday.

During the visit from September 20-22, Britain's head of state and his wife Queen Camilla will visit Paris and Bordeaux, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France," the palace added.

In Paris, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said the visit was "an honour for France at a time when our country will also be hosting the Rugby World Cup".