King Charles Leads Silence For UK War Dead As Kate Returns To Public Life
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) King Charles III led Britain in two minutes of silence on Sunday to honour the country's war dead at a remembrance service also attended by Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she returns to royal duties after cancer treatment.
The king, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year, was among the dignitaries laying wreaths at the Cenotaph memorial in central London after the nation fell silent at 11:00 am (1100 GMT).
Crowds lined the Whitehall area of the capital as political leaders including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, current and former members of the armed forces, and war veterans paid their respects to Britons killed in the world wars and other conflicts.
Catherine, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, watched the ceremony from a government building balcony as she stepped up her return to royal duties since ending chemotherapy in September.
The event came after she smiled and clapped alongside William at the Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert on Saturday night, the first major royal occasion she had attended since her treatment.
The events, two of the most important dates in the royal Calendar, marked the first time the princess had carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements this year.
Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and would withdraw from public life to undergo treatment.
The following month Kate, 42, revealed that she also had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.
Both have since made limited returns to public duties, with Charles recently pausing his treatment while on tour in Australia and Samoa.
William said this week that the past year had been "brutal" and probably the "hardest" of his life because of the twin diagnoses.
"Honestly, it's been dreadful," he told reporters on Thursday at the end of a four-day visit to South Africa for his Earthshot prize initiative.
"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
Queen Camilla, Charles's wife, missed the remembrance events due to a chest infection.
Services took place across the United Kingdom, including in Belfast where Northern Ireland leader Michelle O'Neill became the first senior figure from the pro-Irish unity party Sinn Fein to attend a Remembrance Sunday service in the province.
O'Neill said her attendance backed her commitment to "moving beyond old limits and building bridges".
Sinn Fein was the political wing of the paramilitary IRA during the Troubles -- the three-decade sectarian conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Mauritius votes in poll clouded by phone-tapping scandal9 minutes ago
-
Russia downs 34 drones in biggest Ukrainian attack on Moscow18 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore18 minutes ago
-
Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore18 minutes ago
-
UN atomic watchdog chief to arrive in Iran Wednesday: state media18 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zealand 'threat'18 minutes ago
-
Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict19 minutes ago
-
France's Dupont wary of New Zeland 'threat'29 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack4 hours ago
-
Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS Cup playoffs in first round5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in Israeli strikes5 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 312 electoral votes, Harris at 2266 hours ago