King Charles meets Italian president in pomp-filled state visit

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) King Charles III watched a colourful flypast with Italy's president Tuesday and laid a wreath for fallen soldiers on the first full day of his state visit with Queen Camilla, just days after his latest health scare.

The four-day trip comes less than a fortnight after Charles, 76, was briefly admitted to hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

The royals, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in Rome, waved and smiled as they were driven through the streets of the capital to the 16th-century Quirinale Palace.

Their car was accompanied by mounted presidential guards, who are required to be at least 190 centimetres (six feet two inches) tall. The royals were met at the palace by Italy's ceremonial president, Sergio Mattarella.