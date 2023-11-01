King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abuses

King Charles III paid tribute on Wednesday to Kenyan soldiers who fought for Britain in two world wars, after acknowledging there was "no excuse" for colonial-era abuses committed in the East African country

But his comments Tuesday on the first day of a state visit to Kenya disappointed some who were seeking a formal apology for Britain's brutal crackdown on the nation's independence struggle.

The 74-year-old monarch said the "wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," but stopped short of an apology.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged.

.. a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse," he told a state banquet.

"None of this can change the past but by addressing our history with honesty and openness, we can perhaps demonstrate the strength of our friendship today, and in so doing, we can I hope continue to build an ever-closer bond for the years ahead."

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), which had earlier urged Charles to "issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology" for colonial abuses, dismissed his remarks as "nothing to write home about".