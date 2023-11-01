Open Menu

King Charles Meets Kenya Veterans After Admitting Colonial Abuses

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 08:59 PM

King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abuses

King Charles III paid tribute on Wednesday to Kenyan soldiers who fought for Britain in two world wars, after acknowledging there was "no excuse" for colonial-era abuses committed in the East African country

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) King Charles III paid tribute on Wednesday to Kenyan soldiers who fought for Britain in two world wars, after acknowledging there was "no excuse" for colonial-era abuses committed in the East African country.

But his comments Tuesday on the first day of a state visit to Kenya disappointed some who were seeking a formal apology for Britain's brutal crackdown on the nation's independence struggle.

The 74-year-old monarch said the "wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret," but stopped short of an apology.

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged.

.. a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse," he told a state banquet.

"None of this can change the past but by addressing our history with honesty and openness, we can perhaps demonstrate the strength of our friendship today, and in so doing, we can I hope continue to build an ever-closer bond for the years ahead."

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), which had earlier urged Charles to "issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology" for colonial abuses, dismissed his remarks as "nothing to write home about".

Related Topics

World Visit Independence Kenya

Recent Stories

Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications o ..

Court reserves verdict on acquittal applications of Shehbaz Sharif, others in As ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants, Arr ..

Balochistan Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants, Arrests 100 in Quetta: Achakzai

1 minute ago
 5210 illegal foreigners shifted to Landi Kotal hol ..

5210 illegal foreigners shifted to Landi Kotal holding camp

5 minutes ago
 SECP to establish online dashboard 'ESG Sustain'

SECP to establish online dashboard 'ESG Sustain'

5 minutes ago
 Lok Mela to serve as fund raising platform to supp ..

Lok Mela to serve as fund raising platform to support oppressed Palestinians: Ja ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on price-control steps

Commissioner chairs meeting on price-control steps

2 minutes ago
AJK Prime Minister Emphasizes Equal Importance of ..

AJK Prime Minister Emphasizes Equal Importance of Ministries

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan lauds ILO's comprehensive action plan on ..

Pakistan lauds ILO's comprehensive action plan on labor protection

2 minutes ago
 High-powered delegation of Türkiye calls on Madad ..

High-powered delegation of Türkiye calls on Madad Ali Sindhi

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy joins Tehran charity bazaar for P ..

Pakistan embassy joins Tehran charity bazaar for Palestinian aid

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting on Smog Control ..

Deputy Commissioner Chairs Meeting on Smog Control in Jhang

2 minutes ago
 Any kind of seeds not allowed to import; rules & r ..

Any kind of seeds not allowed to import; rules & regulation is our priority: Dr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World