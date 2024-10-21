Open Menu

King Charles Says Signs Of Climate Change In Australia 'unmistakable'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) King Charles warned of "overwhelming" climate dangers in an address at Australia's parliament on Monday, saying the growing ferocity of bushfires and floods were an "unmistakable sign" of a sweltering planet.

The monarch urged Australia -- a longtime climate laggard with an economy geared around mining and coal -- to assume the mantle of global leadership in the race to slash emissions.

"It's in all our interests to be good stewards of the world," he said in his first speech inside Australia's parliament as head of state.

The 75-year-old sovereign is on a nine-day jaunt through Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since his life-changing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

His environmental advocacy -- which has seen him dubbed the "climate king" -- is sure to resonate in a country scarred by fires and floods.

The "magnitude and ferocity" of these natural disasters was accelerating, said Charles, who described the "roll of unprecedented events" as "an unmistakable sign of climate change".

"This is why Australia's international leadership on global initiatives to protect our climate and biodiversity is of such absolute and critical importance."

Charles paid particular tribute to Indigenous "traditional owners of the lands" who had "loved and cared for this continent for 65,000 years".

At the end of his speech, as the hearty applause receded, an Indigenous lawmaker shocked the audience with her own interjection.

"Give us our land back!" screamed independent senator Lidia Thorpe, who had earlier turned her back on the king as the crowd stood for the national anthem.

"This is not your land, you are not my king" the lawmaker added, decrying what she described as a "genocide" of Indigenous Australians by European settlers.

