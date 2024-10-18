King Charles Set To Arrive In Australia For Landmark Tour
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) King Charles III arrives in Australia on Friday, beginning the most strenuous foreign trip since his cancer diagnosis and a tour showcasing busy barbecues, famed landmarks and pressing climate dangers.
Charles becomes the first reigning monarch to set foot Down Under since 2011, when thronging crowds flocked to catch a white-gloved wave from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The 75-year-old king will spend about 20 hours in the air before his flight lands in Sydney, where a montage of 16 previous Australian visits will beam across the Opera House sails.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other high-ranking officials will receive him at the airport, and a ceremonial king's flag will be hoisted above many government buildings.
After six days in Australia -- a schedule pared back to better manage the king's health -- Charles and Queen Camilla will jet across the Pacific Ocean on a rare trip to island nation Samoa.
Charles is expected to use the Australian leg to highlight the dangers of climate change, a message sure to resonate in a country scarred by bushfires and floods.
He will later meet scientists at a world-leading cancer research laboratory, another keenly watched stop given his diagnosis in February.
The visit will undoubtedly bring pomp, ceremony and plenty of media coverage.
There will be extravagant mass gatherings, including an event in front of the Opera House and a bustling community barbecue.
But aside from a clutch of staunch monarchists and ardent republicans, public sentiment on the eve of the sovereign's arrival largely sat somewhere between indifferent and unaware.
"I'd forgotten they were even coming," said 73-year-old Sydneysider Trevor Reeves, summing up the mood in Australia's largest city.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sci ..
DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents
More Stories From World
-
Drought forces Big Tech to rethink thirsty LatAm data centers18 seconds ago
-
Germany's Scholz to talk migrants, Mideast on Turkey visit23 seconds ago
-
'Love of football' driving Carroll at lowly Bordeaux10 minutes ago
-
Manila's car counters help address 'world's worst traffic'20 minutes ago
-
Harris turns 60 in US election dominated by age20 minutes ago
-
Gold breaks above $2,700 to record high20 minutes ago
-
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots31 minutes ago
-
Countries under pressure to fork out for nature at UN conference40 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court denies stay of execution to Texas man in 'shaken baby' case1 hour ago
-
Liverpool face Chelsea title test, Ten Hag fights to avoid sack1 hour ago
-
King Charles set to arrive in Australia for landmark tour1 hour ago
-
Kenya deputy president ousted in historic impeachment1 hour ago