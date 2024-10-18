King Charles Set To Arrive In Australia For Landmark Tour
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) King Charles III arrives in Australia on Friday, beginning the most strenuous foreign trip since his cancer diagnosis and a tour showcasing busy barbecues, famed landmarks and pressing climate dangers.
Charles becomes the first reigning monarch to set foot Down Under since 2011, when thronging crowds flocked to catch a white-gloved wave from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The 75-year-old king will spend about 20 hours in the air before his flight lands in Sydney, where a montage of 16 previous Australian visits will beam across the Opera House sails.
After six days in Australia -- a schedule pared back to better manage the king's health -- Charles and Queen Camilla will jet across the Pacific Ocean on a rare trip to island nation Samoa.
Charles is expected to use the Australian leg to highlight the dangers of climate change, a message sure to resonate in a country scarred by bushfires and floods.
He will later meet scientists at a world-leading cancer research laboratory, another keenly watched stop given his diagnosis in February this year.
The visit will undoubtedly bring pomp, ceremony and plenty of media coverage.
There will be extravagant mass gatherings, including an event in front of the Opera House and a bustling community barbecue.
But aside from a clutch of staunch monarchists and ardent republicans, public sentiment on the eve of the sovereign's arrival largely sat somewhere between indifferent and unaware.
"I'd forgotten they were even coming," said 73-year-old Sydneysider Trevor Reeves, summing up the mood in Australia's largest city.
