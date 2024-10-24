King Charles Sips Narcotic Kava Drink, Becomes Samoan 'high Chief'
Published October 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Apia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) King Charles III took part in a traditional kava-drinking ceremony before a line of bare-chested, heavily tattooed Samoans and was declared a "high chief" of his Pacific island realm on Thursday.
The British monarch is on an 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa, independent nations where he is still head of state -- the first major foreign trip since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Wearing a white safari-style suit, the 75-year-old king sat at the head of a carved timber longhouse where he was presented with a polished half-coconut filled with a mildly narcotic kava brew.
The peppery, slightly intoxicating root drink is a key part of Pacific culture and is known locally as "ava".
The kava roots were paraded around the marquee, prepared by the chief's daughter and filtered through a sieve made of the dried bark of a fau tree.
Once ready, a Samoan man screamed as he decanted the drink, which was finally presented to the king.
