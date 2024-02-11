King Charles Thanks Well-wishers After Cancer Diagnosis
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Britain's King Charles III on Saturday expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to well-wishers, in his first statement since his shock announcement that he has cancer.
Buckingham Palace said Monday that Charles had begun treatment, but did not specify what type of cancer he has.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," the king wrote in a message to the public.
"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," he added.
The note was published on the 75-year-old monarch's website and the royal family's official page on social media platform X.
Charles added that it is "equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.
"
"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience," he concluded, signing the letter "Charles R."
Britain's National Health Service reported this week that the king's diagnosis had sparked a surge in online searches for advice about the disease.
Charles has taken an indefinite break from public duties while he receives treatment and is currently staying at the royal country residence of Sandringham, in the east of England.
He is continuing some administrative duties and held his weekly audience with the prime minister via phone this week.
Charles is not thought to have prostate cancer, since after his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement the palace said that "a separate issue of concern was noted", adding subsequent tests had identified "a form of cancer".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Dallas ATP results - collated7 minutes ago
-
49ers, Chiefs clash in 'Sin City' Super Bowl spectacular7 minutes ago
-
Man City, Real Madrid lead the contenders as Champions League knockouts begin7 minutes ago
-
Climate change parches Morocco breadbasket amid policy pitfalls7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table47 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table47 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table47 minutes ago
-
King Charles thanks well-wishers after cancer diagnosis47 minutes ago
-
Bellingham brace helps leaders Madrid crush title rivals Girona57 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated57 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated1 hour ago
-
Giron to face Paul in ATP Dallas Open final1 hour ago