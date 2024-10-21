King Charles To Spotlight Conflict, Climate In Australian Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) King Charles III touched down in Australia's capital Canberra on Monday, where the monarch honoured the nation's wartime sacrifices before spotlighting a new fight against climate change.
Charles is on a nine-day jaunt through Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since his life-changing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Smouldering native plants were wafted over the king as he stepped on the tarmac in Canberra, an Aboriginal welcoming ceremony that begins one of the busiest days of the Australian leg.
Bearing a swag of new military honours bestowed over the weekend, Charles laid a wreath in the Hall of Memory at Australia's imposing national war memorial.
Robert Fletcher and his suit-wearing alpaca "Hephner" were among the polite crowd of royal super fans and young families queuing outside to catch a glimpse.
"Hopefully we'll get in today to see the king and queen. And hopefully a selfie or something," Fletcher told AFP while holding his nine-year-old alpaca on a short leash.
Chloe Pailthorpe and her children travelled to Canberra from a small rural town nearby.
"I've been writing to the royals since I've been about 10," she told AFP.
