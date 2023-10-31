King Charles visits Kenya as colonial past looms large

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) King Charles III begins a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday, where he will be confronted by widespread calls for an apology over Britain's bloody colonial past.

Although the four-day trip by Charles and Queen Camilla has been billed as an opportunity to look to the future and build on the strong ties between London and Nairobi, the legacy of decades of British colonial rule looms large.

It is the 74-year-old British head of state's first visit to an African and Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne in September last year on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The British High Commission said the visit, which follows trips to Germany and France earlier this year, will "spotlight the strong and dynamic partnership between the UK and Kenya".

But it will also "acknowledge the more painful aspects" of Britain's historic relationship with Kenya as the East African country prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence in December.