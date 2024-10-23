King Charles Winds Up Australia Trip, Flies To Samoa Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) King Charles III wrapped up a six-day Australia tour Wednesday, jetting off to the Pacific island of Samoa for a summit of the 56-nation Commonwealth, where more questions about Britain's colonial legacy await.
The king took off from Sydney airport after a slimmed-down tour of Australia, capped by a public finale Tuesday under the sails of the harbourside Opera House where thousands of fans crowded for a brush with royalty.
On his first major foreign tour since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, the 75-year-old monarch held a community barbecue, greeted posy-bearing children, met ministers and dignitaries, and was sneezed on by a bow-tie-wearing alpaca named Hephner.
He was also given a stark reminder of the resentment that remains over Britain's imperial past.
An Indigenous senator, Lidia Thorpe, heckled him during a stop in the capital Canberra, screaming: "Give us our land back!" and "This is not your land, you are not my king!"
Charles insists that the monarchy still has a place in Australia's democracy and that the Commonwealth -- a bloc of 2.5 billion people -- can play a "significant role on the global stage".
"It has the diversity to understand the world's problems, and the sheer brain power and resolve to formulate practical solutions," he said before heading to Apia, the coastal capital of Samoa -- halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From World
-
Iran's Pezeshkian urges BRICS members to help 'end the war' in Gaza, Lebanon7 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa extends Beirut flight suspension to end February27 minutes ago
-
Belarus to hold presidential vote on January 2656 minutes ago
-
Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa57 minutes ago
-
WHO says 'intense bombardment' halts Gaza polio vaccinations1 hour ago
-
Israel strikes Lebanon's Tyre after evacuation warnings1 hour ago
-
Putin touts 'multipolar world order' at flagship BRICS summit1 hour ago
-
BRICS should develop own language models1 hour ago
-
Far-right gains in EU make Spain a migration outlier1 hour ago
-
Tokyo Metro shares rocket on debut2 hours ago
-
Mourinho reunion a reminder of how little has changed for mediocre Man Utd2 hours ago
-
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional tensions2 hours ago