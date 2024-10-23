Open Menu

King Charles Winds Up Australia Trip, Flies To Samoa Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) King Charles III wrapped up a six-day Australia tour Wednesday, jetting off to the Pacific island of Samoa for a summit of the 56-nation Commonwealth, where more questions about Britain's colonial legacy await.

The king took off from Sydney airport after a slimmed-down tour of Australia, capped by a public finale Tuesday under the sails of the harbourside Opera House where thousands of fans crowded for a brush with royalty.

On his first major foreign tour since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, the 75-year-old monarch held a community barbecue, greeted posy-bearing children, met ministers and dignitaries, and was sneezed on by a bow-tie-wearing alpaca named Hephner.

He was also given a stark reminder of the resentment that remains over Britain's imperial past.

An Indigenous senator, Lidia Thorpe, heckled him during a stop in the capital Canberra, screaming: "Give us our land back!" and "This is not your land, you are not my king!"

Charles insists that the monarchy still has a place in Australia's democracy and that the Commonwealth -- a bloc of 2.5 billion people -- can play a "significant role on the global stage".

"It has the diversity to understand the world's problems, and the sheer brain power and resolve to formulate practical solutions," he said before heading to Apia, the coastal capital of Samoa -- halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii.

