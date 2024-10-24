King Charles's Scottish Retreat Could Become Wedding Venue
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM
British head of state King Charles III's remote private estate in the Scottish Highlands could become an exclusive location for weddings, if an application to the local council is approved
Documents submitted for consideration next week by the Licensing board of the local Aberdeenshire Council outline plans to allow "weddings, dinners, meetings and associated events" at the Queen's Building on the royal Balmoral Estate.
The Queen's Building lies just north of Balmoral Castle near the estate's office and stables, and was built in the 1980s as staff quarters and a canteen.
It was converted last year to accommodate dining for visitors.
If approved at next Wednesday's meeting, the venue could host up to 277 guests inside, with a further 144 on an outside patio.
Permission to sell alcohol and play music is also part of the application, which was submitted on April 30, the documents showed.
"These events may involve live performances and dancing, where alcohol may be sold up to 12:30 am. These events will be rare throughout the year," the application added.
A spokesman for the estate said on Thursday that there were "no plans for Balmoral to host weddings as a commercial venture".
Balmoral, set in 50,000 acres (20,000 hectares) of sprawling grouse moors, forest and farmland, is located around 50 miles (30 kilometres) west of Aberdeen and was the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite royal residence.
She died there on September 8, 2022, aged 96 after a period of ill health.
Privately owned by the monarch, the castle was bought by Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert in the mid-19th century and has since become a favoured summer retreat for the royals.
Its grounds have been open to the public for many years and provision for tourists has gradually increased in recent times, with holiday cottages and Land Rover tours of the estate.
This year the rest of the venue was opened to visitors for the first time, billed as part of plans by King Charles III to give a better insight into royal life.
Tickets for the guided tours were snapped up within 24 hours of going on sale, despite prices upwards of £100 ($130).
