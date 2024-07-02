- Home
- World
- King Fahd National Library showcases diverse collection and services at Seoul International Book Fai ..
King Fahd National Library Showcases Diverse Collection And Services At Seoul International Book Fair
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) King Fahd National Library displayed its diverse collection of literary, historical, heritage, and intellectual publications at the Saudi Arabia pavilion during the Seoul International Book Fair 2024.
The event commenced on the 26th of the previous month in the capital of the Republic of Korea, Seoul. At the fair, the library introduced visitors to its publications and highlighted the services it offers in the field of library and information science.
Notably, the King Fahd National Library plays a pivotal role in implementing the National Legal Deposit System in Saudi Arabia. This system mandates that Saudi authors and publishers deposit copies of their intellectual works in the library. Obtaining the international number for each information container is a prerequisite before printing and publishing. Additionally, the library collects, organizes, documents, introduces, and publishes Saudi intellectual production and issues the national bibliography annually.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From World
-
50 Residents awarded Merit Medal of Third Class for donating blood 10 times24 minutes ago
-
Internet services cut off in several cities across Mauritania following elections44 minutes ago
-
Murray out of Wimbledon singles as Djokovic makes bow44 minutes ago
-
Kenya police fire tear gas at small rallies in capital1 hour ago
-
Dozens protest in Kenya with riot police out in force2 hours ago
-
Turkish foreign minister welcomes Zambian counterpart2 hours ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 52 hours ago
-
Fires near Athens under control as new blazes rage in Greece2 hours ago
-
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking2 hours ago
-
England recall Marler, Stuart for first All Blacks Test2 hours ago
-
New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum2 hours ago