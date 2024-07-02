Open Menu

King Fahd National Library Showcases Diverse Collection And Services At Seoul International Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

King Fahd National Library showcases diverse collection and services at Seoul International Book Fair

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) King Fahd National Library displayed its diverse collection of literary, historical, heritage, and intellectual publications at the Saudi Arabia pavilion during the Seoul International Book Fair 2024.

The event commenced on the 26th of the previous month in the capital of the Republic of Korea, Seoul. At the fair, the library introduced visitors to its publications and highlighted the services it offers in the field of library and information science.

Notably, the King Fahd National Library plays a pivotal role in implementing the National Legal Deposit System in Saudi Arabia. This system mandates that Saudi authors and publishers deposit copies of their intellectual works in the library. Obtaining the international number for each information container is a prerequisite before printing and publishing. Additionally, the library collects, organizes, documents, introduces, and publishes Saudi intellectual production and issues the national bibliography annually.

