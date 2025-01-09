Open Menu

King Faisal Prize Announces 2025 Winners

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

King Faisal Prize announces 2025 winners

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Secretary-General of the King Faisal Prize, Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail, announced the winners in the four categories of the 2025 awards during a ceremony held at the Prince Sultan Grand Hall in Al-Faisaliah Center, Riyadh.

Dr.

Alsebail indicated that the selection committees for the four prize categories—Islamic Studies, Arabic Language and Literature, Medicine, and Science—held several sessions from January 6 to 8, 2025.

He also noted that the winner of the Service to islam award will be announced later in January.

