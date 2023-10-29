Open Menu

King Khalid University Achieves Advanced Positions On Times Higher Education World University Rankings By Subject

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

King Khalid University achieves advanced positions on times higher education world university rankings by subject

ABHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) -- King Khalid University has achieved advanced results in the Times Higher education World University Rankings by Subject, one of the most famous international classifications of world universities, in several academic disciplines among the list of the best international universities.

The progress comes within the remarkable development witnessed in the universities of the Kingdom, including the specializations of engineering, physics, mathematics, statistics, chemistry, astronomy, geology, environmental science, computer science, life science, biological science, agriculture, forestry, social sciences, media, communication, geography, medical and health specializations.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject relies in its criteria on measuring the level of development and innovation in universities around the world, as well as their research efforts to influence the local and international environment, in addition to the opinion of specialists and employers regarding the academic efforts made to educate students and prepare them with the best level commensurate with global needs in the areas of development, research and innovation.

Related Topics

World Education Agriculture Progress Media Best

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

5 minutes ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

21 minutes ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

14 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

15 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

15 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

15 hours ago

More Stories From World