King Khalid University achieves advanced positions on times higher education world university rankings by subject

ABHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) -- King Khalid University has achieved advanced results in the Times Higher education World University Rankings by Subject, one of the most famous international classifications of world universities, in several academic disciplines among the list of the best international universities.

The progress comes within the remarkable development witnessed in the universities of the Kingdom, including the specializations of engineering, physics, mathematics, statistics, chemistry, astronomy, geology, environmental science, computer science, life science, biological science, agriculture, forestry, social sciences, media, communication, geography, medical and health specializations.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject relies in its criteria on measuring the level of development and innovation in universities around the world, as well as their research efforts to influence the local and international environment, in addition to the opinion of specialists and employers regarding the academic efforts made to educate students and prepare them with the best level commensurate with global needs in the areas of development, research and innovation.