King of Bahrain Arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh to participate in the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development and Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development scheduled to take place in Riyadh today.

At King Khalid International Airport, the King was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain; Shaikh Ali Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).