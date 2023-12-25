King of Bahrain Awards order of Bahrain-First Class to Saudi Ambassador

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain conferred on Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain, the Order of Bahrain-First Class, in recognition of his efforts and contributions in strengthening the two countries’ longstanding relations and enhancing fruitful cooperation.

This came during King Hamad’s reception of Prince Sultan at Al-Safriya Palace on Sunday, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as the Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain.

The ambassador expressed thanks, appreciation to the King of Bahrain for the top honour conferred on him and for his constant efforts in boosting the historical and strong ties between the two countries and peoples, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain steady progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain also received Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain.

The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Bahrain commended the efforts exerted by the Saudi Ambassador in enhancing relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, wishing him continued success in his future duties.

Additionally, the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani received Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Bahrain.