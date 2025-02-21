King of Bahrain congratulates the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi the Crown Prince on Founding

?Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain has sent a cable of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Founding Day.

King Hamad wished the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques continued good health, happiness, and long life, and the Saudi people further progress and prosperity under King Salman's wise leadership.

The King of Bahrain commended the Kingdom's comprehensive civilizational and developmental achievements across various fields, which have strengthened its regional and international standing.

He expressed deep pride in the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, noting their continuous development. He reiterated commitment to further strengthening these historical ties across all areas of cooperation to fulfill the aspirations of both nations.

The King of Bahrain also sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, conveying his sincere congratulations and best wishes on this national occasion.