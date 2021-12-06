MANAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to the Arab nation and would like to visit Russia, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

"The king said that he got acquainted with the message of the Russian president, thanked for it, emphasized the special confidential nature of relations with our president, said that he was expecting our president in Bahrain on a visit and would also like to visit Moscow," Matvienko, who is currently in Bahrain on a visit ,said following a phone conversation with the king.