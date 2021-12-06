UrduPoint.com

King Of Bahrain Expects Putin's Visit To Arab Nation - Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

King of Bahrain Expects Putin's Visit to Arab Nation - Senior Lawmaker

MANAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a visit to the Arab nation and would like to visit Russia, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Monday.

"The king said that he got acquainted with the message of the Russian president, thanked for it, emphasized the special confidential nature of relations with our president, said that he was expecting our president in Bahrain on a visit and would also like to visit Moscow," Matvienko, who is currently in Bahrain on a visit ,said following a phone conversation with the king.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Bahrain Arab

Recent Stories

28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 Decem ..

28-player women emerging camp to begin on 10 December

2 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance vid ..

Hania Aamir responds to critics over her dance video

5 minutes ago
 Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

21 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

21 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

21 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.