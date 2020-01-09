UrduPoint.com
King Of Bahrain Receives OIC Secretary General

Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

King of Bahrain Receives OIC Secretary General

Manama (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020) His Majesty, Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain, laid stress on importance of role which the Organization of Islamic Cooperation assumes in the service of the Islamic Ummah’s causes and in furthering solidarity among the Member States, coordinating their stands, rallying their efforts, advocating the authentic and sublime image of the noble Islamic faith and its values and principles, and boosting tolerance, balance and moderation.
These were His Majesty’s pronounced feelings when he met with the OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, whom he received at the Saferia Palace, in a friendly call on the occasion of the latter’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.
His majesty welcomed Dr. Al-Othaimeen and congratulated him on the fiftieth anniversary of the OIC which he applauded for its distinctive achievements and for its continued efforts under the leadership of H.E.

the Secretary General to attune its operational mechanisms, upscale its performance, and consolidate cooperation among its Member States in every field: economic, cultural, scientific and religious.
H.M King Hamad Bin Isa reiterated the Kingdom of Bahrain’s sustained support for the OIC and its commitment to the Organization’s noble principles, for it to maintain its role in the reinforcement of joint Islamic action for the achievement of its objectives in the service of the interests of its Member States and their people.


The two parties also reviewed the various aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the OIC, and discussed a number of issues of common interest for the Islamic Ummah and the region.
On his part, the OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the King for the warm welcome and hospitality with which he had been surrounded and for the role played by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of his majesty as well as for its consistent support to the Organization and its activities at all levels.

He, especially, paid tribute to Bahrain for its humanitarian initiative towards consolidating the values of tolerance, balance and moderation in favor of building bridges for rapprochement with the followers of the different religions and cultures.
His Excellency the Secretary General also stated that he seized on the occasion to brief his majesty on the current and future plans and projects of the OIC for the achievement of all that would serve the objectives of the Islamic states and boost joint Islamic actions at all levels.

