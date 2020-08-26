UrduPoint.com
King Of Bahrain Stresses Need To Step Up Efforts To Resolve Palestinian Conflict - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

King of Bahrain Stresses Need to Step Up Efforts to Resolve Palestinian Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Khalifa on Wednesday emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to put an end to the Palestine-Israel conflict during a meeting with the US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Pompeo is currently touring Arab countries, discussing a possible rapprochement with Israel in the aftermath of the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to arriving in Bahrain, the state secretary visited Israel and Sudan.

According to the BNA, the king stressed the need to step up efforts to end the ongoing conflict within the two-state solution framework, per the Arab Peace Initiative and international resolutions.

At the same time, the monarch offered high praise to the US efforts to promote the peace process and bring security and stability to the Middle East.

Earlier in the month, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

