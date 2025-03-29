Open Menu

King Of Cobbles Van Der Poel Adds Belgium's E3 To Milan-San Remo Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Harelbeke, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel launched a solo attack on a cobbled climb 38km from the line and went on to win the E3 Classic on Friday.

The win is an achievement in itself for the Dutch master but also a warm-up for next Sunday's similar, but longer, Tour of Flanders, where Van der Poel is also defending champion.

This is the 30-year-old's third win from three races this season.

Now he will go on to tackle two ultra-long Monuments, the Tour of Flanders on April 6 and Paris-Roubaix a week later.

Danish rider Mads Pedersen was second at 1min 7sec, with Filippo Ganna third, another 58sec adrift, less than a week after he came second to Van der Poel in an epic struggle on the Milan-San Remo.

"He's so strong. When he attacks like that and you see him go, it's impossible to keep up with him. I'm happy with second today," said Pedersen

Belgian Wout van Aert, twice a winner of the race, was caught in an early split and appears a long way off the form needed to win either of the two upcoming Monuments.

The race Friday featured a nasty fall after just 3km with Paul Magnier, Martin Svrcek and Tim Merlier three of five riders taken to hospital.

