King Of Eswatini Arrives In Taiwan On Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) King of Eswatini Mswati III arrived in Taiwan on Thursday on an official visit, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Minister Wu was honored to welcome Kingdom of #Eswatini HM King Mswati III on his 18th state visit to #Taiwan! We're so pleased to host our friends again. We grew closer through working together to combat the pandemic & now our special 54-year bond is stronger than ever," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, the foreign ministry said that the Swazi delegation would also include Queen Inkhosikati LaMashwama, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, the country's Foreign Minister Thulisile Dladla and other high-ranking officials.

The sides are expected to discuss trade and energy cooperation between the countries, according to the Taiwanese ministry.

Eswatini is the only absolute African monarchy. King Mswati III has governed the country for more than 30 years. It is also the last African country that has official relations with Taipei, recognizing the island as the sole representative of China and, thus, having no diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable. 

