King of Jordan Abdullah II, Biden Discuss Strategic Partnership in Phone Call - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) King of Jordan Abdullah II and Joe Biden, who, according to media reports, was elected President of the United States, discussed strategic partnership between the two countries by phone, the king's office said in a statement.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II speaks on the phone with US President-elect Joe Biden and expresses his desire to work with him to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and its development to boost cooperation in various spheres to promote common interests and enhance security and stability in the region," the office said on Twitter.

The US presidential election was held on November 3. According to available data, leading US media announced the victory of Democratic candidate Biden. Many world leaders have already congratulated him on his victory. But incumbent US President Donald Trump said the elections were still far from over, adding that he intended to defend his own victory in court.