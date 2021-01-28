King of Jordan Says Global Action Needed to Counter 'Greater Pandemic of Climate Change'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The world is facing a "greater pandemic," which is climate change, and needs urgent action by the international community to counter it, Jordanian King Abdullah II said on Thursday.

"This [climate change] is an urgent crisis that we must address together through creative solutions that prioritize green investments and renewable energy. As one of the world's poorest water countries, Jordan is acutely aware of the threat of climate change. We plan our recovery to be rooted in green development and infrastructure projects," the king said while addressing the Davos Agenda virtual event.

According to the king, the outbreak of the coronavirus is a harsh reminder that people's impact on nature has dangerous consequences.

"Let that lesson teach us not to ignore the greater pandemic of climate change," the king added.

The most recent report of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said that countries around the world made significant efforts in planning climate-related projects but adaptation measures were being implemented too slowly. The report also found that the majority of countries recognize the need to prepare for the effects of climate change but funding for projects remains too low. According to the UNEP, only $30 billion is allocated every year to poor countries in development aid to help them cope with climate change, when $70 billion is necessary.