King Of Jordan Says 'urgent Medical Aid' Air-dropped Into Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 06:02 PM

King of Jordan says 'urgent medical aid' air-dropped into Gaza

Jordan's air force air-dropped vital medical supplies to a field hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, King Abdullah II said early Monday

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Jordan's air force air-dropped vital medical supplies to a field hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, King Abdullah II said early Monday.

"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza," he said, adding: "We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

The air drop was announced as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken carried out a regional diplomatic tour, holding talks in Amman on Saturday with his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

