King of Jordan Visits UK to Discuss Regional Issues With Johnson - Royal Palace

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) King Abdullah II of Jordan has headed to London, where he will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss regional issues as well as the relationship between the two countries, the Royal Hashemite Court said on Tuesday.

"King Abdullah II left Jordan on Tuesday to visit London, where he will meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The King's meeting with the British prime minister will be devoted to discussion about the strategic and historical relations between Jordan and the United Kingdom as well as current events in the region. The King also congratulates the British prime minister on assuming office," the royal court said.

Johnson took office as the United Kingdom's new prime minister in late July amid the rising uncertainties over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

More Stories From World

