King of Spain tests positive for Covid-19: royal palace

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Spain's King Felipe VI has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing only mild symptoms, the Royal House said Wednesday.

The 54-year-old monarch tested positive on Wednesday morning "after experiencing mild symptoms the night before," it said in a statement.