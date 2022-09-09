King of UK Charles III Declares William Prince of Wales

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) New King of United Kingdom Charles III on Friday named his son William the prince of Wales.

Today, I am proud to create him (William) prince of Wales," the king said in his address to the nation.

Charles III also said that he will continue supporting the UK's constitutional principles.

"Our values have remained and must remain constant. The role and the duties of monarchy also remain ... I too now solemnly pledge myself ... to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," the king said.