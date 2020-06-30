Belgian King Philippe on Tuesday became the first monarch in the country's history to express regret to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the inflicted suffering under the rule of his ancestor, King Leopold II

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Belgian King Philippe on Tuesday became the first monarch in the country's history to express regret to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the inflicted suffering under the rule of his ancestor, King Leopold II.

The monuments to Leopold II have recently been vandalized during Black Lives Matter protests against racism and police brutality.

"In the period of the Independent State of Congo, acts of violence and cruelty were committed, they remain in our collective memory," the monarch said in a message to the DRC president on the 60th anniversary of the countries independence from the colonial rule, referring to the period from 1885 to 1908 when Congo was a personal domain of King Leopold II.

The monarch has added that even after Congo became a Belgian colony the suffering and humiliation carried on.

Leopold II has become a controversial figure in Belgium over the brutal treatment of the Congolese resulting in millions of deaths, according to some estimates.