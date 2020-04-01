King, Queen of Spain Share Covid-19 Strategies With President Trump - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain compared efforts by their respective nations to fight the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus and agreed to work closely together in the days and weeks ahead.

The President and the First Lady look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the White House after the virus is defeated," the readout of the phone call said.

The president and his wife also expressed their condolences for those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus in Spain.

Spain is among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 94,000 cases and the third most infected nation behind the United States, with more than 174,000, according to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University.