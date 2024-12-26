King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Launches Al-Tawil Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Sakaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority launches on Thursday Al-Tawil Camp, nestled amidst the stunning rocky and mountainous formations within the reserve in the Al-Jouf region.
The camp features 15 fully equipped accommodation units, designed to offer visitors a tranquil and immersive experience.
Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from their tents, participate in outdoor activities, and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.
Al-Tawil Camp offers a range of experiences, including stargazing, hiking, and opportunities to learn about the reserve's rich biodiversity. Guests can also enjoy live music performances and explore the pristine natural environment.
