Open Menu

King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Launches Al-Tawil Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve launches Al-Tawil Camp

Sakaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority launches on Thursday Al-Tawil Camp, nestled amidst the stunning rocky and mountainous formations within the reserve in the Al-Jouf region.

The camp features 15 fully equipped accommodation units, designed to offer visitors a tranquil and immersive experience.

Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from their tents, participate in outdoor activities, and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

Al-Tawil Camp offers a range of experiences, including stargazing, hiking, and opportunities to learn about the reserve's rich biodiversity. Guests can also enjoy live music performances and explore the pristine natural environment.

Related Topics

Music From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

10 minutes ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

21 minutes ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

36 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

40 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

48 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

55 minutes ago
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

2 hours ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

2 hours ago

More Stories From World