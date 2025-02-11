King Salman Reserve Hosts Global Catwalk 2025 In Al-Jouf & Hail
Skaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority (KSRNR) hosted a global Catwalk 2025 initiative in the regions of Al-Jouf and Hail, drawing a significant turnout of 1,677 participants.
The event featured a captivating array of engaging activities, including a dedicated KSRNR pavilion, interactive experiences, a captivating Arabian leopard pavilion, a scenic walking track, an informative awareness corner focused on endangered feline species, and a specially designed children's area. Notably, 12 public and private agencies in Hail and 11 in Al-Jouf took part in the event.
The Catwalk initiative is an annual global campaign with a twofold mission: to champion wildlife conservation and encourage healthy living. By participating in this initiative, KSRNR contributes to the global effort to safeguard endangered feline species, including tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, and mountain lions.
