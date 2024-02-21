King Salman royal reserve development authority CEO meets IUCN director general

SAKAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The CEO of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, Abdullah Al-Amer, met Tuesday with Grethel Aguilar, the director general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Al-Amer underscored the significance of the ongoing meetings between the authority and the IUCN, which highlight the authority’s dedication to environmental development and resource preservation and align with the goals of the IUCN. Al-Amer expressed the authority’s commitment to adopting international best practices in environmental conservation.