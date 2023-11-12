Kingdom holds meetings with several African countries to strengthen investment relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Investment held a number of roundtable meetings with several African countries on the sidelines of the Saudi-African summit, in the presence of the presidents and ministers, with participation of the private sector representatives, and a number of companies from the participating countries.

The Saudi-Chadian roundtable meeting was held yesterday, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby, the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhl, in the presence of the private sector representatives and a number of companies from the two countries.

The Saudi-Somali Roundtable Meeting was held Yesterday in the presence of the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhl.

The roundtable meetings dealt with ways to improve investment relations between the two countries, enhance efforts to develop economic and investment ties between the Kingdom, the Republic of Chad and the Federal Republic of Somalia, in addition to discussing the ways to develop quality investments and enable the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities in both countries.

Meanwhile, the work of the Saudi-Nigerian roundtable meeting began on Sunday in the presence of the President of the Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

The Saudi-Tanzanian Roundtable meeting was held, in the presence of Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Abdallah Ulega, and the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

On the other hand, a memorandum of understanding was signed yesterday to encourage investment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Mauritania, and encourage investors in both countries, in order to expand the investments.

The memorandum of understanding also contributes to strengthening investment cooperation between the two countries and creating the legal investment environment in both countries.

The holding of roundtable meetings and a number of African countries comes on the sidelines of a Saudi-African summit that establishes strategic cooperation between the two sides in various political, economic, investment, security, and cultural fields, in a way that enhances common interests and achieves development and stability.