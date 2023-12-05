Open Menu

Kingdom Participates In Space Agencies Leaders' Summit At COP28

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 05:44 PM

The CEO of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA), Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, chaired the Kingdom's delegation and participated in the Space Agencies Leaders' Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The CEO of the Saudi Space Agency (SSA), Dr. Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, chaired the Kingdom's delegation and participated in the Space Agencies Leaders' Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The summit, held as part of the COP28 conference, highlighted raising awareness about climate change, the role of space technologies, technical solutions, entrepreneurship in the space sector, and addressing climate change.

Additionally, it emphasized encouraging private investment and innovation in the space field, exploring opportunities for funding space and climate programs, and securing the necessary financial support for these initiatives.

During his participation in the summit, Dr. Al-Tamimi stressed that the Kingdom stands with all countries committed to harnessing the power of space technology, which has emerged as a beacon of hope for monitoring, understanding, and mitigating the environmental and climate challenges facing the world.

Emphasizing its awareness of the significance of this global challenge, he said the Kingdom has embarked on an ambitious journey to develop and disseminate innovative space solutions that can significantly contribute to building a more sustainable future.

The Kingdom presented 66 initiatives to address climate change during the previous edition of the conference, he noted.

