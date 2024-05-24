Open Menu

Kingdom Signs Diplomatic Relations Protocol With Samoa

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Kingdom signs diplomatic relations protocol with Samoa

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The permanent representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, deputizing for Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, signed a diplomatic relations protocol with the Independent State of Samoa at the headquarters of the permanent delegation at the UN in New York City.

This step comes per the keenness of the Kingdom’s leadership to enhance bilateral cooperation and build more bridges of understanding with the member states of the United Nations, based on its belief in the importance of joint international action and enhancing international relations and partnerships to realize sustainable development goals and support international peace and security.

