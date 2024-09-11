Open Menu

King's Pacific Tour Will Showcase 'best Of Australia And Samoa': Palace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM

King's Pacific tour will showcase 'best of Australia and Samoa': palace

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) King Charles III will make a slimmed-down nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa in October, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday, in his first trip as monarch to a country where he is also head of state.

Next month's trip will be 75-year-old Charles's first royal tour since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February, and will see him and his wife Queen Camilla, 77, visit Sydney and Canberra.

He will then attend a Commonwealth summit in Samoa.

Charles made a day-long foreign trip in June -- attending D-Day commemorations in France -- and has been steadily increasing his engagements as his treatment progresses.

The Pacific trip -- which begins on October 18 -- will spotlight climate change, bushfires and groundbreaking skin cancer research, as well as sustainability and biodiversity.

Buckingham Palace said the engagements "will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of the king and queen's work".

Charles, who became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, is Australia's head of state.

Samoa is part of the 56-nation Commonwealth, 14 of whose members also have Charles as head of state but where republican movements have grown in recent years calling for a severing of historical ties with the British monarchy.

The Pacific island state is hosting the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) -- Charles' first as king -- in late October.

The long-haul trip, which follows state visits last year by Charles and Camilla to Germany, France and Kenya, was first announced in July but without fixed dates or a detailed schedule.

Earlier plans to include a visit to New Zealand were scrapped in light of the king's cancer diagnosis, which led him to suspend public engagements between February and May.

Related Topics

Australia France Visit Wife Germany Canberra Sydney Samoa Kenya February May June July September October Cancer Government Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

3 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

6 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

8 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

9 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

10 hours ago
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

12 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

12 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

13 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

14 hours ago

More Stories From World